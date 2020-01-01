TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Country House Café in Travelers Rest offered up free breakfasts and lunches to first responders during their grand re-opening on New Year’s Day.
"This is our way of wishing them a happy and safe New Year," Cindy, the restaurant manager said.
The free meal offer is valid until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The restaurant is located at 2221 US 25 just north of Travelers Rest.
Country House serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is closed on Mondays.
