GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials confirmed that local restaurant Grill Marks will be featured on an upcoming episode of "Food Paradise."
Officials said the "Epic Eats" episode will premiere on Wednesday December 29 at 10:00 p.m. on the Cooking Channel. Viewers can also watch the episode on the Cooking Channel App, Discover +, or Amazon Prime.
According to officials, crews filmed the episode this past June in Greenville.
