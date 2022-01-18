A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
Upstate restaurants re-open after snow-related closures
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you've had a hard time finding somewhere to grab food over the past few days, you're not alone.
Countless Upstate restaurants had to close or shut down early due to the snow causing unsafe conditions for their employees.
"The Lost Cajun" closed both of their Greenville locations for two days and re-opened Tuesday, Jan. 18, with different business hours temporarily.
Owner Clayton Eaddy says the weekend's snow has affected business.
“The days that we lose definitely hurts us," Eaddy said, "It hurts our employees—just as far as the tips that our waitresses can make and then, the hours they are available just to keep the business running for our back-of-house and hourly employees."
Eaddy says the snow slowed things down for the restaurant Saturday night around 7 p.m. Then, Sunday and Monday, he made the tough decision to shut down because he didn't want his employees driving on the icy roads. He even stepped in to help.
“We have our opener. We contacted him yesterday seeing if he wanted to come in to do prep today. And he didn’t feel safe. And so, I came in. I covered for him," said Eaddy, "If they don’t feel safe to drive, we aren’t going to make them come in. We'll make up their hours or help them out in another way."
He says the employees working Tuesday volunteered to come in.
However, the weather's obstacles also affect staff like lead server Sianni Sang, who says the break was nice, but it's good to be back.
"It has affected our business. I wasn't able to work for two days, but I'm back now," Sang said.
Though Sang felt safe enough to get to work Tuesday since she lives close, she understands why others did not.
“Some neighborhoods are still very icy, not safe to drive," said Sang.
The restaurant closed a few hours early Tuesday to keep staff off potentially unsafe roads, at night. And as Eaddy prepares for, perhaps, another snowy weekend, he's keeping the same plan-of-action for his staff.
“If we get any more precipitation, and if it becomes too dangerous for our employees to come in; I mean, they’re our number-one priority always," said Eaddy.
Eaddy hopes to be back open for normal business hours Wednesday.
