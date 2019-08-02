Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new facility in the Upstate will offer a safe place for some teens who may not feel comfortable at school or with family.
On Thursday, Uplift Outreach Center opened its doors to teens in the LGBTQ community as the Upstate's first LGBTQ youth outreach center.
The center, located at Fernwood Baptist Church in Spartanburg, hosted an open house on Thursday night.
In preparation of the open house, the center wrote on their Facebook page, "We encourage youth to bring their parents or adult guardians and adults to bring LGBTQ kids that you love and want to help find a place to be themselves here in the Upstate."
Dab Forman, who runs the center, tells FOX Carolina that a lot of feedback received so far has been positive for the center.
Forman went on to say that the center fills a need for kids in the community and called it a judgement free zone.
