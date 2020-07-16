Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate’s largest three-day blood drive kicked off today. The 16th annual Rock ‘N Roll Up Your Sleeve event is in partnership with 93.3 The Planet and Classic Rock 101.1.
Blood donations are needed now more than ever, given the summer months typically see a dip in donor turnout. On top of that, The Blood Connection says fewer people are showing up since the pandemic began.
“We are going beyond health and safety recommendations. We want to make sure everyone feels comfortable to come in and give,” said Terra Strange of The Blood Connection. “This is what we do 365 days a year. We don’t have a day off. We run like a hospital.”
Donors must have parental consent if under 16 years old. You must weigh at least 110 pounds and have a photo ID. It’s a 15-minute process to give one pint of blood, which can save three lives.
The Blood Connection is also offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors. Results will be posted on the donor’s portal seven business days after their donation.
You can give a pint of blood at any of The Blood Connection Centers in Greenville, Greenwood, Easley, Seneca, Spartanburg, Asheville, and Hendersonville. The Anderson Mall inside next to Dillard’s is also open as a donation center.
Laura Mann is one of the many who showed up in Greenville on the first day of the event. She says she knew donor turnout was low, and wanted to make a difference, hoping others will do the same.
“A lot of people going through hard times right now and I felt like the Lord was telling me this is what I’m supposed to do,“ said Laura Mann, donor. “It’s not that scary. All they do is prick you, it lasts a second. Then you get to sit there. They give you free snacks.”
Saturday is the last day of the blood drive. Centers are open Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Blood Connection hopes to see more than 200 donors come through by the end of Saturday.
Just by donating, you’ll receive some gift cards and be entered to win a signed guitar, as well as tickets to see Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard in Charlotte next year.
