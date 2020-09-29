Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As unemployment numbers are up, the Upstate’s largest school district has some opportunities for people looking for a job. Greenville County Schools is hosting an in-person job fair at Wade Hampton High School this afternoon 5-7 p.m. The district says their open positions are great for anyone who wants to make a difference in the quality of the local community.
The district is hiring for bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers. These positions pay $10-$20 per hour. District Transportation Director Adam James says there’s especially a need for bus drivers. Right now they need 80 drivers and 30 aides.
“We have people who have exercised their option with the CARES Act. They might have family who can’t risk getting exposed. Thats okay. But there’s still a need,” said Adam James, GCS Transportation Director.
Training will be provided for all positions. Benefits will be available for employees who work 30 or more hours per week. Those include health and dental, retirement, sick leave and free life insurance.
Today’s job fair spread out through different classrooms. Social distancing and masks will be required. Applicants can speak with department heads about the job and fill out an application and background check, which takes about three days to process.
More news: Police: Asheville woman charged with false imprisonment after taking neighbor's child
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.