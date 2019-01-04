Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- January is human trafficking awareness month and Miracle Hill ministries is running a campaign to raise awareness of the problem affecting the Carolinas.
Participants are invited to get blue clip in extensions at participating salons, and the salons will give a portion of proceeds to SWITCH.
Switch is a South Carolina organization that leads the fight against trafficking and exploitation. For more information on Switch, go to https://www.switchsc.org/.
For every streak, $10 will be donated to the fight.
The following salons are participating:
GLAM salon, Outlook Hair Salon, Mix Salon and Boheim Salon.
