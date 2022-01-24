GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Start planning for summer at the lake by visiting the 52nd annual Upstate S.C. Boat Show this weekend!
The Boat Show will be held at the Greenville Convention Center from Thursday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 30:
- Thursday, Jan. 27 - Noon until 9 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 28 - Noon until 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 29 - 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 30 - Noon until 6 p.m.
Organizers say this event features a vast array of boats and boat dealers. The event will have the latest models of fishing, pontoon, speed, ski, cruisers and personal watercrafts, as well as the latest products including boat docks, accessories and finance and insurance vendors.
The show will also host a Bassmaster Classic preview to celebrate the return of this highly anticipated event to the Upstate, according to organizers.
“The Upstate Boat Show is an annual tradition for boaters and boat dealers alike. It’s a great ‘get ready’ season starter and is the ideal place for prospective boat buyers to find everything they need,” said John Wilusz, general manager of the Greenville Convention Center, in a news release. “We are also very excited to have Bassmaster Classic onsite during our show, including their Elite series anglers, to get Upstate South Carolina Boat Show attendees excited for the 2022 event and their own boating season.”
Ticket prices are $7 for adults and $6 for students ages 7-18 and seniors ages 60 and older. Children 6 and under are admitted free. Parking is $5.
For more information, click here.
