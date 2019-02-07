Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Shannon Forest Christian School announced on their Facebook page that the school will be closed on Friday February 8, and that all classes will be cancelled.
The school says while they are still safely under the absentee numbers given by the CDC, the school administration believes it will be best for the community to remain closed for 72 straight hours.
The school hopes the additional time closed will allow for the dissipation of any remnants of the flu and allow students to rest without the fear of missing further school work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.