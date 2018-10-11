GENERIC - school chalkboard teacher class

Primary Schools

Abbeville County Schools - Closed Thursday

Anderson District 3 - 2 hour delay

Anderson County Dist. 5 - Observiing eLearning Day

Elbert County Schools - Closed Thursday

Greenville County Schools - Closed

Greenwood County Schools Dist 50 - Closed Thursday

Greenwood Co. Schools Dist 52 - Closed Thursday

Laurens Co Schools Dist 55 - Closed Thursday

Laurens Co Schools Dist 56 - Closed Thursday

Newberry County Schools - Closed Thursday

Quest Leadership Academy - Closed

Shannon Forest Christian School - Closed (all 3 divisions)

Spartanburg District 1 - Closed

Spartanburg District 2 - Closed

Spartanburg District 3 - Closed

Spartanburg District 4 - Closed

Spartanburg District 5 - Closed

Spartanburg District 6 - Closed

Spartanburg District 7 - Closed

Union County Schools - Closed Thursday

Ware Shoals Dist 51 - Closed Thursday

Colleges

Erskine College - Classes cancelled Thursday

Lander University - Classes cancelled Thursday

Limestone College Main Campus - Closed

Univ. of South Carolina - Classes cancelled Thursday

