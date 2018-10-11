Primary Schools:
Abbeville County Schools - Closed Thursday
Anderson District 3 - 2 hour delay
Anderson County Dist. 5 - Observiing eLearning Day
Elbert County Schools - Closed Thursday
Greenville County Schools - Closed
Greenwood County Schools Dist 50 - Closed Thursday
Greenwood Co. Schools Dist 52 - Closed Thursday
Laurens Co Schools Dist 55 - Closed Thursday
Laurens Co Schools Dist 56 - Closed Thursday
Newberry County Schools - Closed Thursday
Quest Leadership Academy - Closed
Shannon Forest Christian School - Closed (all 3 divisions)
Spartanburg District 1 - Closed
Spartanburg District 2 - Closed
Spartanburg District 3 - Closed
Spartanburg District 4 - Closed
Spartanburg District 5 - Closed
Spartanburg District 6 - Closed
Spartanburg District 7 - Closed
Union County Schools - Closed Thursday
Ware Shoals Dist 51 - Closed Thursday
Colleges:
Erskine College - Classes cancelled Thursday
Lander University - Classes cancelled Thursday
Limestone College Main Campus - Closed
Univ. of South Carolina - Classes cancelled Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.