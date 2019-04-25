Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina organization, SC for Ed, has issued a call to action for teachers to march on the State House in Columbia on May 1.
While the Buncombe County School District in North Carolina adjusted their schedules to allow their teachers to go to a similar event in Raleigh, schools in the Upstate haven't changed the academic calendar to accommodate teachers.
We reached out to a number of Upstate school districts to ask if they have issued any kind of a directive to teachers regarding the rally in Columbia.
While most schools say they haven't, the Greenville County School District said they did remind staff about the schools leave policy, after learning from principals that some teachers had inquired about being off that day.
According to the Greenville County School District, five assistant superintendents sent instructions to principals about the leave policy. The policy reminded teachers that they shouldn't misuse sick days and that personal days or unpaid time may be used, if a significant number of people haven't already requested time off on that day.
Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for the Greenville County School District says the main focus of the district is on the education and safety of the students. The district stressed that they have to maintain enough staff to keep the school functioning and keep students safe.
Organizers of the South Carolina rally on May 1 will meet at the Department of Education in Columbia around 9:00 a.m. before departing for the State House at 10 a.m. in an effort to bring attention to their demands.
Teachers are asking for increased pay, smaller class size, removing other duties as assigned from teacher contracts, less testing and a pledge from the state legislature that it will say no to for-profit schools and educational savings accounts.
