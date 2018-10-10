Hootie & The Blowfish band members ensured their legacy throughout South Carolina and beyond by starting their own charity foundation back in 2000 to lend a hand to those in need. Since this creation, the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation has awarded more than 2.9 million in funding grants.
On Wednesday the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation announced its second annual donation of the multi-year cycle. The Upstate's own Abbeville County School District is one the three recipients of the funding.
The Epworth Family Care Center and Dillion School District Four are the other two recipients, totaling the donation to South Carolina nonprofits to $90,000.
Hootie & The Blowfish established the donor advised fund through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, to act as a centralized point of contact for grant requests, outreach, and distribution for the Carolinas.
