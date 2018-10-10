HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH

Members of the band Hootie and the Blowfish, from left, guitarist Mark Bryan, lead singer Darius Rucker and drummer Jim Sonefeld, speak to reporters as they arrive at New York s Radio City Music Hall for the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards Thursday, Sept. 7, 1995. The band is nominted for the Best New Artist video and will perform during the broadcast. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel)

 ADAM NADEL

Hootie & The Blowfish band members ensured their legacy throughout South Carolina and beyond by starting their own charity foundation back in 2000 to lend a hand to those in need. Since this creation, the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation has awarded more than 2.9 million in funding grants. 

On Wednesday the Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation announced its second annual donation of the multi-year cycle. The Upstate's own Abbeville County School District is one the three recipients of the funding. 

The Epworth Family Care Center and Dillion School District Four are the other two recipients, totaling the donation to South Carolina nonprofits to $90,000. 

Hootie & The Blowfish established the donor advised fund through the Central Carolina Community Foundation, to act as a centralized point of contact for grant requests, outreach, and distribution for the Carolinas. 

