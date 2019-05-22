CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County is one step closer to getting metal detectors in every school across the county.
The school board introduced a new metal detector policy at their last meeting.
The policy passed the first reading and the board is moving forward with a final vote next month. If the vote is approved, the district said they hope to have metal detectors in every elementary, middle and high school in Cherokee County by the upcoming school year.
The district's interim superintendent said it's a necessary precaution.
"We feel that our schools are safe but this is just one more way of adding preventive measures," said Donald Andrews, Interim Superintendent with Cherokee County Schools.
The district received more than $400,000 from the South Carolina Department of Education to make this happen.
"If they don’t take advantage of this money there’s another school district that’s going to get it and they’re going to use it, so why not Cherokee County?” Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
The district said they're getting grant money from the state, as part of the Safe School Initiative, which awards funds to help improve school safety.
District leaders said it's a win-win all around.
"When they come on our campuses we have the right and the authority to have them go through metal detectors and wand them," Andrews said, "I don’t know of anyone that would complain about that. I think our parents are very pleased with the efforts we are making to be able to move this forward."
The school board will vote on the policy on June 10.
If they vote in favor, metal detectors will go in all schools countywide, beginning next school year.
