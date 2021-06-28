GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools to hold its final summer school vaccine clinic on Monday, June 28.
According to the school district, those looking to get vaccinated can go to either Eastside High School, Wade Hampton High School, or J.L. Mann High School.
School officials said from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. drive-thru vaccinations will be available to students attending or teachers working at the summer schools. Members of the community and students 12 and older, and other staff members can get vaccinated starting from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The district mentioned that students 12 to 15 will need a parent with them and students that are 16 and 17 will need parental consent.
