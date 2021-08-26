ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate school district is giving high school students $100 if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to Superintendent Thomas Wilson, Anderson School District Five sent an email out to today with information regarding the incentive. It said it is giving students until Oct. 15 to become fully vaccinated and eligible for the incentive.
In order for students to receive the incentive, they must fill out a form that acknowledges they are voluntarily providing the information to the district, must have student and guardian consent, and must provide a copy of the student vaccination card.
The School District said students will then receive a $100 check that will be made payable to the student and delivered to them at school.
The School District said the last day for the schools to accept forms will be Oct. 18, 2021.
