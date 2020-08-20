Ninety Six, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19, in Greenwood County School District 52.
According to Superintendent, Dr. Rex Ward, an individual self-reported testing positive for the virus at Ninety Six Primary School.
The district says since Tuesday, the infected individual has not come into contact with any district staff or students. Officials say before developing symptoms, the person fully complied with PPE requirements and socially distanced while on school grounds.
Dr. Ward says students, staff and parents who may have had close contact with this person have been notified. In addition, those affected will be provided alternative learning and employment arrangements.
The district says anyone who experiences symptoms should seek medical attention and contact the district to determine appropriate return-to-school procedures.
