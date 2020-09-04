Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials from some Upstate school districts have announced their plans for spectators to be able to attend sporting events in the 2020-2021 season.
Below are the details from the districts who have released information so far:
Spartanburg District 1
Spartanburg One released the following fall sports guidelines:
- All Spartanburg One athletic facilities will be limited to a maximum of 50% spectator capacity per S.C. Department of Commerce and S.C. High School League guidelines.
- All spectators will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing at all games and contests.
- Areas of the bleachers will be marked off to allow for social distancing. Spectators in the bleachers will need to remain socially distant. Families may sit together but should maintain at least a 6-foot distance from other spectators.
- Spectators will undergo a temperature screening prior to entering our facilities. We ask that all fans do a self-screening for COVID symptoms prior to attending. If you are showing any signs/symptoms or do not feel well, we ask that you stay home.
- Gatherings on the field and court prior to or after the games are not permitted.
- Parking lots and school grounds will be closed except for those attending events.
- As a temporary measure to ensure compliance with the 50% capacity limit, employee passes, VIP Gold passes, and SCHSL passes will not be honored unless available after ticket presale.
- Spectators should remain in spectator seating areas at all times unless visiting the concession stand or restrooms. Individuals must remain at least 6 feet apart when waiting in line.
Click here to read the full guidelines for specific sports.
Spartanburg District 3
District 3 said, in order to maintain safety protocols mandated by the South Carolina High School League, the district will limit attendance and have requirements in place to attend games.
Seating capacity for football games will be limited to 600 fans of the home team and 600 from the visiting team. Volleyball will be limited to 126 home and 126 visitor.
At Pacolet Middle School's gym, visitors will be limited to 48 home and 28 visiting. Cowpens Middle School will be limited to 50 home and 40 visiting.
In addition to limited attendance, ticket sales will be handled differently this year. All varsity tickets will be pre-sold prior to the event in groups of two or four. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
In addition, due to capacity limitations, SCHSL passes, Employee Passes, Student Passes, or Senior Citizens Passes will not be honored temporarily unless available after the pre-sale period.
The school district says parents of athletes will be able to purchase season tickets.
The following guidelines will be in place and must be followed to attend games:
- If you have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, have symptoms such as, cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste, please DO NOT ENTER THE FACILITY!
- If you are 65 years of age or older and have underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, sever obesity, asthma or weakened immunity, you may wish to refrain from entering the facilities.
- Masks will be required at each event.
- Social distancing will be required at each event.
- We must remain separate from visiting fans at all times.
- Our bleachers will be marked off in sections and you will be given directions on which section or seat is available.
- Every other stall will be available in the restrooms.
- Football concessions will only be allowed to sell prepackaged items.
- Hand sanitizer will be available throughout each facility.
- If you feel ill during the game, please notify an administrator on site.
Spartanburg District 6
Below is information from Dorman High School Athletic Director Flynn Harrell:
Dorman High School will follow the protocols for spectators that were established by the South Carolina High School League. We will allow for a maximum attendance of 3200 (including the band) in our football stadium (Cavalier Stadium). This represents about 30% of our seating capacity. We will allow for a maximum capacity of 450 in our Dorman Arena for volleyball matches. All spectators will have to wear a mask while attending events and they will have to have their temperature taken as they enter the venue.
For football games, tickets will be sold to the families of our football players, band members, cheerleaders and dance team members first. Then tickets will be sold to Dorman students and then remaining tickets will be sold to the general public in a drive through sale at our stadium on Wednesday afternoons before home games from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Five hundred tickets for football games will be sent to the visiting school for their fans to purchase. We do not anticipate having tickets for sale at the stadium box office on game nights.
All spectors will be socially distanced between their family units in the stadium and arena.
Anderson District One
Anderson One announced several new procedures in place for fan attendance at fall athletic events.
The district said the new policies' man goal is to prioritize the safety and health of athletes, coaches, refs, and fans. The number of fans will be limited in accordance with DHEC and SCHSL guidelines as well. Below are the guidelines for fan attendance:
- Anderson One has decided to prioritize in-person attendance for family members (both home and visitors) of the athletes involved in the competitions. Ticket sales will be offered to family members of athletes/participants first. In some cases, these ticket sales may account for ALL of the available seating.
- Every athlete will have access to either 2 or 4 tickets depending on the venue. The seats will be together and everyone in attendance representing that athlete will be expected to sit in the same 2 or 4 seat family group. If an athlete designates a ticket for a non-family
- member, that person MUST sit in the family block of that athlete.
- If an athlete has less than 2 or 4 people in their family group, the other seats are not “open” for members of a different family group to join.
- Fans will be expected to sit in areas that are clearly designated for seating. These seats will be marked. Areas NOT marked for seating will be off limits.
- Anyone sitting in any other location in the venue besides the designated areas will be asked to move to a designated seating area.
- At this time, we are not predesignating the location of the family group. Family group seats are first come, first served. If the location of your seat is important, plan on a
- member of your family group arriving at the time that gates open.
- There will be NO TICKET SALES AT THE EVENT. Anyone wishing to attend the event will have to purchase a ticket before arriving.
- HOME and VISITOR fans must be separated. Empty seats on the visitor side of the venue are not open for fans from the home side or vice versa.
- Separate concession areas are to be designated.
- If a person sitting in a family group of an athlete uses a SCHSL or District pass for entry, that pass is considered one of the 2 or 4 tickets or seats in the family block. No
- participant will have more than the allotted seats for the event.
- Seating may or may not be available for SCHSL pass holders that are NOT in
- attendance as a member of a family group. SCHSL passes may be required to stand
- along the fence in designated, social distanced spaces.
These are additional guidelines required by the South Carolina High School League and Anderson School District One.
- EVERYONE in attendance must wear a face covering at all times unless eating or drinking. By entering the arena, you agree to this protocol. If you do not wish to wear a face covering, do not attend the event.
- During competition, athletes will follow the guidelines set by the SCHSL.
- Every member of a family group must remain seated with their group unless going to the restroom or to the designated concession stand. (Children will not be allowed to gather at the concession stand, on the hills, or in walkways at football games. They are expected to sit with their family group). If you cannot keep your children with you for the entire event, consider not bringing them or not attending the event.
- All fans should make an effort to keep 6 feet of distance away from other fans whenever possible. Because of limited seating, we are not considering a staggered exit following the event; however, fans should make an effort to maintain social distance and not attempt to leave until there is ample room to do so.
- Family members will not be allowed on the field or the court.
More news: Deputies: 1 person shot during during vehicle break-in on Blue Ridge Parkway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.