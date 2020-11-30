GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools spokesperson Tim Waller wants families to know school is proceeding as normal this week, despite rumors the district would go virtual.
Greenville County Schools will operate on a normal schedule Monday despite rumors of a possible last-minute change to 100-percent eLearning. I repeat, Monday is a normal school day for GCS students and teachers. We’ll see you bright and early in the morning! @gcschools #gcsSTRONG— Tim Waller (@timwallergvl) November 29, 2020
Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster previously said he'd asked principals to ensure teachers prepared eLearning lessons in case there was a spike in cases following the break and the district decided to revert to 100% eLearning.
"We are not planning to go backwards on our Roadmap, nor do we wish to do so," Royster said in a press release. "But it would be irresponsible of us not to prepare for that possibility, given the current trend."
GCS in-person 6th graders are back 4 days this week. 7th graders in blue and green groups attend M-W-Th: red and purple are in-person Tu-W-Th. Next week both groups are 4 days Mon-Th. This does NOT impact Virtual Program students.— Greenville County Schools (@gcschools) November 29, 2020
The district is moving forward with its plan to bring middle school students back full time. Starting today, sixth grade students will be in-person for four days a week.
During the shortened week before Thanksgiving, the district reported 27 staff and 48 student COVID-19 cases.
Royster has said most of their cases are not being spread inside in the schools, according to contact tracing. Instead, people are coming in contact with the virus outside of school.
That's why the district put out a call to the community, asking everyone to help keep numbers down by social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home if sick.
The Pickens County School District also reminded families to keep students at home if they don't feel well or came in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Some things to remember as we return to school tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rowy5Qib28— School District of Pickens County (@PickensSchools) November 29, 2020
In Asheville, students will be virtual for the next two weeks. Asheville City Schools spokesperson Ashley-Michelle Thublin said this was not a decision made in response to a spike in cases, but a decision made in the hopes of preventing one.
