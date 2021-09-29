GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A U.S. District Court judge issued an injunction Tuesday against South Carolina's budget proviso that bans mask mandates in schools.
Multiple Upstate school districts issued statements on the recent ruling.
The School District of Oconee County said Wednesday that it does not plan to implement a mask mandate in the district. In a statement released Wednesday, the district cited falling COVID-19 cases throughout Oconee County and South Carolina.
SDOC Superintended Dr. Michael Thorsland issued a statement on the decision.
“At the special called board meeting on August 31st, I said I would favor a mask mandate for our schools if it was lawful to do so. At that time, cases were the highest we had ever seen with no indication of slowing down. We felt like masks would have allowed us to keep more students in school by reducing the number of students who had to quarantine. Since that time, our positive cases and number of quarantined students have significantly decreased. Because of the decline, we don’t think mandating masks now is necessary.”
Union County Schools said it will not implement a new policy outside of board approval. The district's next school board meeting is scheduled for late October.
The School District of Pickens County said that it is currently reviewing the implications of the ruling.
According to data released by the district, they currently have 479 students in quarantine, with 65% of them in quarantine due due to someone in their household testing positive.
The district says that, as of Wednesday, 97 students are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The district's recent positivity rate was recorded at 0.43%.
Spartanburg County School District 4 says that is due to falling cases. There is currently no mask requirement in schools.
Spartanburg County School District 2 says it is working to get clarification on the ruling.
Greenwood School District 51 says it is still working with legal council
Cherokee County School District says that it is "too early to really say" if there will be a change in the district's mask policy.
Anderson School District One confirmed that it currently does not require students to wear students and staff to wear masks, but wearing them is strongly encouraged.
Anderson County School District 3 says that they "do not believe a change in mask policy is warranted at this time" due to falling COVID-19 cases.
Anderson County District 5 says that there will be no changes in their policy at this time.
Spartanburg District Five said they're still reviewing the ruling and that any decision would ultimately be left in the hands of the district's Board of Trustees.
PREVIOUSLY: Federal judge grants injunction, temporarily blocking SC school mask mandate ban
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.