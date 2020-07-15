COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders on Wednesday spoke about the importance of getting children back in South Carolina classrooms during a news conference at the SC State House, and the state's largest school district issued a response.

McMaster said he wants parents to have a virtual option if they so desire, but the governor wants schools to reopen for the parents who want their children in classrooms.

McMaster also wants schools to offer classroom instruction five days a week, and Greenville County Schools said they are concerned about being able to offer this safely.

The school district said in a statement that the governor's comments "reflect a disregard for the recommendations of DHEC and the CDC that safeguard the health and safety of students, as well as the adults who serve them and are more susceptible to complications from this disease."

Greenville County Schools warns that it may take up to six hours each way to get all students to and from school if buses must operate at 50 percent capacity, as per the recommended guidelines.

The school district also said students cannot socially distance in schools is all students attend on the same day.

Currently, Greenville County Schools is working on a model where students may attend anywhere from 0-5 days in person and the schedule will be updated weekly, as health and safety conditions change.

McMaster's Remarks

McMaster was joined by Senate President Harvey Peeler, House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others.

The governor said students need to be receiving in-person instruction because it is more effective for most children than virtual learning.

"What we need to do is take every step at our disposal to get kids back in schools," McMaster said.

The governor said parents in the state also need to have a choice in the matter.

McMaster is asking schools to provide plans for in-person learning for all five days of the week, but also provide a plan for virtual instruction for families who feel it's unsafe to send children back to school buildings.

McMaster said those plans must be submitted by Friday and he has asked Superintendent Molly Spearman to reject any plans that do not give parents a choice for virtual schooling and in-person schooling.

McMaster did mention two Upstate school districts, Pickens County and Anderson District Five, as ones that have already submitted plans that meet his expectations.

The governor said he would not issue an executive order on the matter but wanted the state to take every step needed to reopen schools.

The governor also asked districts to consider pushing back the start of classes until September 8, the day after Labor Day, so additional precautions can be taken and plans made.

Upstate Schools Respond

Greenville County Schools said in a statement they are incredibly concerned about the governor’s comments.

GCS said the governor's recommendation go against guidance from health officials and what was set forth by McMaster's own education task force.

"(The governor's comments) further reflect a refusal to acknowledge that according to many objective sources, including Johns Hopkins University, our state is being ravaged by this virus, and ranks third in the percentage of positive tests per million residents, ahead of all but two states (Arizona and Florida) and every other nation," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in the statement.

Waller continued, "In his own remarks, the Governor called on schools to follow the health and safety protocols recommended by public health officials, without acknowledging that it is impossible for schools to practice social distancing in our facilities, or on our buses, when all students are in attendance. Additionally, if we are required to adhere to 50% capacity on state buses, there is no opportunity to operate schools on a regular schedule. In GCS, it will take approximately six hours to transport students to school and six hours to transport them home if all buses are at 50% capacity, and all students are in attendance each day.

GCS Superintendent W. Burke Royster added this statement:

“It seems our focus should be on reducing the spread of the virus to allow for a safe return to full-time, in-person instruction by implementing state-wide measures that could help take South Carolina off the COVID hot-spot list. As a state, we are deeply divided between those who believe in a ‘return-to-school at all costs’ platform and those who recognize that fully re-opening schools could endanger our students, employees, and communities, and exacerbate the spread of the virus. Lost in all of this is the voice of moderation that looks to objectively combine a knowledge of educational operations and environments with factual information on the spread of disease, and the capacity of the healthcare systems.

This type of thoughtful, moderated approach is reflected in State Superintendent Molly Spearman’s decision to rely on the consideration, advice, and recommendations made by the AccelerateED Task Force and the advice of medical and public-health professionals, after a considerable amount of time and resources were spent studying the re-opening of schools. Her approach mirrors the philosophy of the GCS plan to safely reopen schools this fall.”

The school district said McMaster's calling on Spearman to only approve plans that include a full-time return to the classroom goes against Superintendent Spearman's previously stated goal for school districts to return to five-day-a-week in-person instruction as soon as it is safe to do so, without turning a “blind eye to the health and safety of students and staff when the spread of the virus of our communities is among the highest in the world.”

“We support Superintendent Spearman’s statement,” Royster was quoted in the statement. “And we encourage her to approve any return-to-school plans that feature adherence to public health recommendations in combination with a hybrid model focused on progressing toward a safe and timely return to full-time, in-person instruction as recommended, by AccelerateED.”

GCS also released these important points in support of their plan:

Individuals cannot socially distance in schools if all students attend on the same day.

Students cannot socially distance on buses, even when at half capacity.

Though children generally suffer fewer serious complications from this disease, there are still risks to pediatric patients.

School-age children can spread COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

Though the Governor said we have an “abundance” of teachers in this state, in reality there is a critical shortage.

Approximately 30% of the GCS workforce is 50 or above.

Even in normal years, we do not have an adequate number of substitute teachers during certain times of the year, and we do not have a substitute pool for other positions. A high rate of employee illness, combined with subs’ possible unwillingness to endanger themselves, causes us to have grave concerns about our ability to supervise and teach children. This results in concerns about both academic achievement and safety.

The Governor shut down schools across the state when there were 28 cases and no deaths in the State. As of July 12, South Carolina had 56,485 cases and 950 total deaths.

Read More: Greenville Co. Schools unveils plans for in-person return to school, says families will be updated weekly about classroom & eLearning days

Greenwood County District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn also released this statement in response to the governor:

"Due to the announcement made by SC Governor Henry McMaster during his press conference today, we are in the process of adjusting our reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year. Please note that information you have previously received is being updated. The Reopening Plans, Back to School survey, and virtual learning information on our website is no longer valid and has been deleted from our website and social media pages.

We realize that this adjustment could cause frustrations with you as a parent, teacher, and stakeholder. I truly want to compliment our staff for their hard work and dedication on creating a plan that will now have to be changed. Please continue to check our website and social media pages for official announcements on our upcoming plans. As soon as we receive more information, we will communicate this information to you.

I truly believe this situation will make our district and community stronger. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience, support and willingness to make necessary adjustments during this time."

The seven school districts of Spartanburg County issued a joint-response, stating that they may need to modify their plans to meet the governor's request.

Read the full statement: Spartanburg Co. School districts say they may need to modify reopening plans based on new guidance from governor

Pickens County sent us this statement:

"Our goal right is to give or parents clear direction in light of shifting state and federal recommendations.

These recommendations seem to change daily and occasionally contradict each other. Our state leaders are in the difficult position of responding to legitimate but conflicting demands from parents, community members, health professionals, and others. Local districts face the same challenges.

We appreciate the efforts from Governor McMaster, Superintendent Spearman, and the S.C. General Assembly to try to find solutions.

At this time, SDPC is moving forward with the plan for reopening that we released to parents last week, which includes options for face-to-face instruction and a new Virtual Academy. We are confident that our plan will receive state approval. If that changes, we will adjust accordingly. The safety of our students, staff, and community is our first priority, and we are committed to fulfilling our purpose of educating the children of Pickens County."

Additional Responses

South Carolina School Boards Association President Chuck Saylors issued a statement on behalf of the association in response to the governor's press conference:

"We appreciate the Governor expressing recommendations rather than mandates, and while school boards overwhelmingly support returning to the normal operations of schools, their emphasis is on the safety of students, teachers and staff.

As the stewards of public schools, who are accountable to the citizens in their communities, school board members, with their superintendents, are carefully weighing health and safety information and guidance at the state and federal level, with a focus on disease activity ratings in their local counties, to make the best decision for the students and families in their communities.

School board members have been consistent in advocating that recommendations from the state level should include a range of options, not universal mandates, in recognition of every districts’ differing needs of students, teachers and staff, differing infrastructures and differing resources.

The decision of when and how to open schools is best made at the local level."

SC for ED, an activist group that encourages teachers in South Carolina advocate for themselves and their students, took to social media to voice their concern following the governor's announcements.

Here are what doctors and teachers want to see: Doctors, teachers call for collaboration ahead of governor's back-to-school talk

MORE NEWS - Greenville Co. School board considering pushing start date of new school year back 1 week, hope to have final plan by July 21