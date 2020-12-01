GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) named an Upstate assistant principal as the 2021 South Carolina Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year.
The SCASA said Steven Sokohl, an assistant principal at Berea Middle School in the Greenville County School District, was selected from a field of administrator candidates by a veteran panel of judges.
Beth Phibbs, executive director of the South Carolina Association of school administrators said in a news release, “He [Sokohl] is an exceptional leader who is a champion for all students and is well respected by the parents, students, faculty, and staff of Berea Middle School".
Superintendent of Greenville County Schools, Dr. W. Burke Royster added, “We are so pleased to see Steven Sokohl’s recognition as SCASA Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year and believe he is most deserving of this honor. Steven is well respected by his colleagues and his supervisors. His instructional knowledge and ability to relate well to others are particular strengths that serve him well in the assistant principal role. We are most grateful to have Steven in Greenville County Schools.”
More news: Police: Murder suspect accused of removing ankle monitor arrested in NC after more than a week on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.