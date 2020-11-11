Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate school is on lockout following a standoff at a nearby home in the Simpsonville Area.
According to Greenville County dispatch, SWAT has been called to a home on Heritage Drive in between Simpsonville and Fountain Inn.
Because of the proximity to the home, Rudolph Gordon School located on Scuffletown Road has been placed on lockout.
Police tell us the suspect barricaded themselves in a home while deputies were working to serve warrants for a carjacking and burglary.
We'll update as more information comes in.
More news: Asheville Police: Man in critical condition after being shot "numerous times" in Granada Street shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.