OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - As the nation deals with the news of another school shooting, we're looking into what can be done to help prevent something like that happening here in the Upstate.
Many school districts have school resource officers in place for safety purposes. But sometimes, you may question if it's enough.
Preventing a school shooting can be hard; however, being prepared for one can make the world's difference.
Schools are often considered soft targets when it comes something like this. It's not clear why individuals would prey on children but unfortunately that can be the reality we face today.
FOX Carolina spoke with Sheriff Mike Crenshaw of Oconee County. He says "Safety and security is the number one priority."
Beth Brotherton, Director of Communications for Greenville County Schools says "As much as we don't like to think about it. We know that we have to prepare for it, it just happens too often to not be prepared."
Oconee County School District has SROs at all of their campuses.
"Our school board and county council last year created funding to place a resource officer in every school in the county," said Crenshaw.
GCS has 76,000 students and they either receive some type of lockdown training or watch active shooter videos for training to understand what to do if faced something as tragic as a school shooting.
Brotherton says the district uses down time to make necessary adjustments for safety protocol, "we're constantly upgrading cameras and security."
In Oconee County, active shooter training for teachers have become more advanced.
"This past year we actually exposed our teachers to the sound of active gunfire through blanks. We felt it would be beneficial for them to actually hear what the sound of a gun sounds like inside a long hallway in a school," said Crenshaw.
The best thing students, faculty, and staff should remember when it comes to school shootings is to run, get away, hide, or as a last result, fight. if you make the decision to fight, you have to fight for your life.
