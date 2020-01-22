(FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate schools have been named among the seven finalists for the 2020 Palmetto's Finest Awards.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators named the finalists for the 2020 awards.
The seven finalists are as follows:
- Fairforest Elementary School, Spartanburg School District 6
- Walker Gamble Elementary School, Clarendon School District 3
- White Knoll Elementary School, Lexington School District 1
- Woodland Elementary School, Greenville County Schools
- Batesburg-Leesville High School, Lexington School District 3
- Dutch Fork High School, Lexington-Richland School District 5
- Nation Ford High School, York School District 4 (Fort Mill)
Officials say the selections come after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto's Finest Winners.
According to the SCASA, 17 schools submitted a 20-page application followed by an onsite visit from a review committee. At this time, the committee says the finalists are undergoing a second onsite evaluation before winners are announced March 24.
The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) presents the awards each year to schools which offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs.
