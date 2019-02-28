FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County sheriff said a complaint led him and a deputy to find a puppy being starved and a wanted suspect staying at an address in Fountain Inn.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said he and a deputy went to the home on Durbin Road after learning that Takevious Danglo Anderson, who had an active bench warrant for domestic violence, was on the property along with an animal that was being abused.
“Upon arrival a gray pit bull puppy was located outside the residence lying curled up and shivering in a small dog house with no roof and only hay for bedding,” Capt. Robert Wilkie said in a news release. “There was no food or water for the dog, and it was found to be in a state of starvation and malnourishment with a collar that was too tight.”
The sheriff and deputy got some food for the dog and said Anderson eventually answered the door and was arrested.
Laurens County Animal Control took custody of the pup and took the animal to a veterinarian for treatment.
Anderson was charged with the outstanding bench warrant for domestic violence, ill treatment to animals, and failure to surrender SC license plate.
“Anyone who could do this to an animal, or another human being is simply evil,” said Sheriff Reynolds in the news release. “This isn’t something that happens over night or goes unnoticed, so this guy knew what he was doing to this poor animal. This will not be tolerated by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office!”
(1) comment
Thank goodness someone called and tipped the Sheriffs department off. It is way past time that we as citizens do something to help these poor animals and put people behind bars. Thank you so much!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.