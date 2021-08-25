SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following 2 deadly shootings in Spartanburg city and county where no charges will be filed, but the shooters did not stay on scene and call law enforcement after shooting, one Upstate sheriff is calling for change.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is pushing for a new law, saying he wants to do something good out of something that was very horrific.
What that would be would make it mandatory for people involved in a shooting, no matter the circumstance, to call 9-1-1 reasonably quick.
"I thought it would be a given to make that phone call if you had to shoot your weapon period. Law enforcement, when we pull it we have to make a report on it so I don't think it's too much to ask that if you fire it in self defense that you must, within a reasonable period of time, call 9-1-1," said Sheriff Wright.
It's a situation you never hope to be in, but at T&K Outdoors in Spartanburg, we asked Head Manager Kyle Marlow what gun owners should do.
He told us remember your training and make sure you follow all the laws.
"You should remain on scene and call your lawyer, call the police and just wait for everything to arrive and just tell the story. Because you never know what's going to happen, especially you never know how you're going to react to a situation like that," he explained.
Sheriff Wright says he hopes to work with State Rep. Travis Moore out of Spartanburg County on potential new legislation requiring people to call law enforcement after shooting a gun.
We spoke with Moore Wednesday afternoon, he says it's very early in the process and no legislation has been drafted as of right now.
He does tell us the idea is something legislators need to look into and research, similar to laws that require people to stay at the scene after getting into a car accident.
"I think it's important we look at that same type of analysis when we talk about reporting what may have been a completely legal and justified shooting," said State Rep. Moore.
If a bill is drafted, it would have to go through the entire legislative process in the state, which could take months or years.
