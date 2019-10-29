GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County sheriff is urging people to be aware of where convicted sex offenders reside before taking kids trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said there are 177 registered sex offenders living in Greenwood County. He said parents should check the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registry Website Page at https://greenwood.scor.sled.sc.gov to see where sex offenders may be living within a particular community.
“We make every effort to ensure sex offenders live and work where they tell us,” Kelly said in a news release. “We regularly check on offenders to make sure they are following the rules and guidelines of the registry. It’s important for our area residents to visit our website to see who the registered offenders are and where they live and work. Our website is in conjunction with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division allows you the ability to sign up for free automatic email notifications if an offender moves within a specified radius of any requested address.”
Kelly said parents should search any neighborhoods where their kids will be trick-or-treating.
“If you plan on trick-or-treating at another family member’s house or a friend’s house, register or search that address beforehand so an offender’s home can be avoided,” Kelly advised. “The public can also use the website for addresses where children spend time, such as with relatives, babysitters, and friends.”
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) has also issued a curfew for all sex offenders being monitored by that agency, requiring those sex offenders to stay in their homes and not give out candy during certain hours on Halloween night.
MORE DETAILS - Sex offenders can't give out candy on Halloween in SC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.