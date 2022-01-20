ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate sheriff is using an unique incentive to help give back to the community. It's called the Anderson County Sheriff's Office's Beard Foundation.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said what started as "No Shave November" has gained "serious mustache momentum". The beard foundation raised $30 thousand dollars for nonprofits and recreation centers in the county.
The foundation has benefitted the Anderson Cancer Association for nearly the last decade through "No Shave November", according to the sheriff.
After seeing just how much money could be raised in a month, Sheriff McBride created the beard tax. As long as deputies can pay the $20 beard tax, they can wear a beard that is within regulation, groomed and to a certain standard.
We're told the Sheriff's Office has already donated $22 thousand dollars to local organizations like Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM).
Kristin King, Brock Executive Director of AIM, says the thousands of dollars contributed by the Sheriff's Office has helped them provide basic needs for families struggling to make ends meet.
"It's great that we have such a strong partnership with our local Sheriff's Department. Not just taking the financial support that we get but the officers coming out to pass out food, when we do food giveaways. [Deputies pass out food] for the Thanksgiving giveaway and are are a part of our summer Food for Kids program," said Brock.
Sheriff McBride says the Sheriff's Beard Foundation and what it stands for has even had an affect on recruitment.
Their next donation will be presented to the Anderson Cancer Association.
