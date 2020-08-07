Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division has partnered with FindingRover.com in the hopes lost pets can be reunited with their owners.
Finding Rover is a website that uses facial recognition technology to reunite pets with families.
Dogs that come into the Laurens County Animal Shelter will be uploaded to the Finding Rover database.
When pet owners register their dog with Finding Rover, the website uses facial recognition to search area shelters in the event the dog is lost. Community members can also use the website to upload photos of found dogs.
The sheriff's office says many shelters statewide are using the service. If your pet strays farther than your community, the website can still be used to assist in the search for them.
Finding Rover is a free website. The sheriff's office suggest registering your pet before it goes missing in the hopes it will assist in returning pets to families.
Click here to learn more about Finding Rover and to register your pet.
More news: Police say Asheville man, missing for a month, found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.