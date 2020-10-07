WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Upstate Warrior Solution to allow deputies to better assist any veteran of the military.
“The partnership with Upstate Warrior Solution is crucial as the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office looks to provide assistance to any veteran of the Armed Services of the United States,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw in a news release. “At the Sheriff’s Office, we respect and honor what our veterans have done and continue to do to keep our country free. The partnership with Upstate Warrior Solution continues our efforts to partner with our citizens and organizations to help promote a safer community and to be able to provide veterans with the assistance they need.”
Crenshaw said the partnership will work in two ways.
First, if a veteran is charged with a crime by a law enforcement agency in the county, their information will be sent directly to Upstate Warrior Solution, whereupon a representative will come to the Oconee County Detention Center for a visit with that veteran.
Second, if contact is made with a veteran in a non-arrest or non-criminal situation, the responding deputy can inquire of the veteran if they would like to be contacted by Upstate Warrior Solution for assistance. At that point, the deputy can go online to the Upstate Warrior Solution website https://upstatewarriorsolution.org and make contact with the organization in order to receive possible assistance.
Jerry Dyar, Veterans Affairs Director for Oconee County, said there are around 7,000 veterans living in Oconee County.
