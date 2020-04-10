Chesnee, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate teens are being praised after finding a way to help a local charitable organization.
The teens, 17-year-old Savannah Williams and 15-year-old Garrett Williams were looking for a way to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While looking at the United Way's website, the teens discovered a way they could assist the Spartanburg Opportunity Center. According to the website, the need was for laundry detergent to wash clothes for the homeless.
Spartanburg Opportunity Center set a goal of raising enough detergent to do 2,020 loads of laundry, but the Williams siblings did more than that.
In just three days, the teens collected enough donations and purchased enough detergent for the Opportunity Center to be able to do 11,000 loads of laundry.
The center, who says they were grateful for the donation, says they normally do around 50-75 loads per week, but with many people losing jobs, believe the need could soon be even greater.
Both Savannah and Garrett are in school at Chesnee High School. Savannah is the Junior Class President and Garret is currently a freshman. Both students are members of the Beta Club.
