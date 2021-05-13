GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate South Carolina Skate Park Coalition is pushing for a free space in Greenville where skaters can go for recreation.
The skate park would be free, if approved.
Skateboarding is a way of life for many, but there aren’t many places where you can do it for free in designated places.
It may have a bad reputation to some, but it’s also an Olympic sport that teaches discipline and valuable life lessons.
Justin Sharpe, a member of the coalition, says
“I used the things I learned in skateboarding as a father, as an employee, and just as a human being in general.”
Adrian Gallardo, another member of the coalition, says skateboarding provides community for others who may not find it elsewhere.
“You land a trick, everybody’s going to cheer, you fall, everybody’s going to check on you,” Gallardo said. “It is a tribe, it’s a global tribe.”
While this push still has ways to go, and is still in the planning phase which hasn’t been approved, Gallardo told FOX Carolina that Greenville’s mayor, Knox White is in favor of a free skate park.
“One of the areas that Mayor White and I talked about was under the Academy Street bridge, near the children’s garden. There is an unused, roughly 20,000 square feet space underneath the bridge.”
Professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk, is also in favor of this move. His foundation, The Skate Project, helps create skate parks for underserved areas. We saw his video trending on social media and reached out to the foundation and found out a grant ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 could be awarded for a skate park in Greenville.
“Hey, there’s a scene here and we’re here to support it. These kids need something that speaks to them,” said Alec Beck, Manager of Public Education for the foundation.
“We’ve been fighting this battle and it feels like every since that’s happen, everybody that wasn’t taking us serious before are like ok.... he’s (Tony Hawk) the Michael Jordan of our world.”
Skateboarding brings about a passion and bond which proves unbreakable in the most trying times.
“That’s something else that skate boarding means to me it’s created a wile family for me,” said Adolphus Greenlee, whose been skating for 15 years.
“You come and talk to anyone of these kids — they’re some of the best kids you’ll ever meet, and they have such a passion and care.”
FOX Carolina reached out to the city for a response, as of writing we’re still waiting on a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.