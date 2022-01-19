SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Soup Kitchen is hosting a free vaccination event Thursday, Jan. 20.
Organizers say attendees five and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Adults 18 and older will be able to receive the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The vaccination event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen located at 136 South Forest Street.
Organizers said only 46% of Spartanburg County is fully vaccinated.
