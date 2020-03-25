Upstate spa owner working to help others amid Coronavirus outbreak

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The bustle of business is more like a crawl in downtown Greenville. Parking spaces are open and so are some stores, but the Coronavivrus forced other owners to make a tough decision.
“We were just trying our best to stay open," Stacy Coulter said.
“It was a nice sanctuary for them to just be. So, we’re super sad we had to close.”
She's the the owner of The Spa at West End. She says her place serves as a therapeutic haven, so in some way, she still wants to help others.
“These healthcare workers on the front-line, they are the heroes right now. They are the ones that are exposing themselves," Coulter said.
She's asking customers to join the battle and to arm themselves with a little bit of love by going to the company's website to support those healthcare workers.
“If somebody purchases a gift certificate online on our website, we will match it dollar for dollar and donate it to a healthcare worker," she said.“In the comment section you would list a healthcare worker that you would like and some contact information.”
If a customer doesn't know a healthcare worker, Coulter says the spa will donate the service from a list of known healthcare workers in the area.
“We need to take care of each other, we need to stay positive, we need to love one another and we’re going to get through this," she said.
When the time comes, she can open again, to help nurse them back to a good place.
“I just know that God has us. I know we’re going to come out of this on the other side stronger," Coulter said.“Let’s get the heartbeat of America back in a nice, peaceful state and we’re just, we’re ready.”
If you would like to buy a gift card go the The Spa at West End's website.
