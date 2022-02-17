ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson District 5 school employee was fired after he was arrested on allegations involving a young child.
Marcus Fulton Simmons is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
According to the arrest warrant from Anderson Police Department, the victim was between 3 and 11 years old. Police say he forcibly fondled the child.
Simmons was a special needs assistant at New Prospect Elementary.
A spokesperson for District 5 said he was terminated earlier this week after the district learned of the arrest.
