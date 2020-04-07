SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) — Bobby Bennett lives a fast life; on the road, in the air and on the tracks, but back in March, life came to a screeching halt.
“I can tell you that my life will never be the same. It will never be the same from this point on,” Bobby Bennett said.
Bennett lives in Spartanburg, but is always on the go, traveling to drag races across the country. He’s the editor and publisher of Competition Plus, an online drag racing magazine.
A few days after Bennett got home from his most recent trip, he knew something wasn’t right, “I believe I picked up the virus on my flight home from covering a race in Bakersfield California,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he started feeling bad a few days later, but that was only the beginning.
“I had temperatures that went as high as 104,” Bennett said, “It totally attacks every bit of your body.”
For days, Bennett said he was too weak to walk, woke up with migraines and had a constant fever, and it only got worse.
“I thought, Im dying. I don’t think I’m going to make it through the next night,” Bennett said, “I went to sleep and I prayed that God will take me home to die because I couldn’t take it anymore.”
The next day Bennett’s wife drove him to Prisma Health, where he spent the next few days in complete isolation.
“My wife dropped me off at the door and they came out with a wheelchair and said okay, you can leave now, and I didn’t see my wife or my kids or anybody for four days,” Bennett said.
Bennett said his test results came back the following week and he learned he tested positive for COVID-19.
He is now home and said he no longer has the virus, but taking his recovery one day at a time.
Bennett said he wants people to know this is serious, and it almost took his life, “You don’t understand how much you’re playing with fire. This is a monster. This is out there and you won’t know it til it gets on you.”
