ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Upstate Staffing says it will have a drive thru job fair this Thursday for all shifts.
The job fair run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Upstate says they are hiring for 8 and 12 hour shifts starting from $12 to $18 per hour.
Available positions include: forklift operators, extruders, entry-level manufacturing, CNC, welders, general labor, maintenance technicians, and auto detailers.
The staffing company says One Blood will be at the job fair collecting blood donations from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Each person who donates blood will receive a free t-shirt and $20 e-gift card.
Free Skins hot dogs will also be served all day.
To learn more about Update, visit Upstate Staffing Solutions.
