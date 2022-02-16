GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- SB Workers United announced that employees at the I-85 & Pelham Pkwy Starbucks are working to form a union at their store.
Officials announced this effort in a letter addressed to Kevin Johnson, the current President and CEO for Starbucks. You can read that letter down below.
We reached out to Starbucks and they gave the following statement.
"We are listening and learning from the partners in this store as we always do across the country. Starbucks success—past, present, and future—is built on how we partner together, always with Our Mission and Values at our core.
Our belief is that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed. Rossann Williams, evp and president, North America, has also shared with our partners that we respect their right to organize and will bargain in good faith.
She also noted in a letter sent to all partners in December that 'the vote outcomes will not change our shared purpose or how we will show up for each other. … We will keep listening, we will keep connecting and we will keep being in service of one another because that’s what we’ve always done and what it means to be partner.'”
