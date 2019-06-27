(FOX Carolina) - As severe weather blew through the Upstate Thursday evening, heavy winds were able to take down a number of trees and power lines in the area.
Following are lists of the current downed trees and lines listed by South Carolina Highway Patrol as of 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, June 27:
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Tree in the roadway on Bushy Creek Road near Three Bridges Road
- Tree in the roadway on Moores Mill Road near Old River Road
- Tree in the roadway on Shiloh Road near Irby Road
GREENVILLE COUNTY
- Lines down on W. Dorchester Boulevard near Pine Creek Drive
- Tree in roadway on I-185NB near White Horse Road
- Tree in roadway on Parnell Bridge Road near Edwards Road
PICKENS COUNTY
- Tree in roadway on US-123 near Road 18
SPARTANBURG COUNTY
- Tree in roadway on Nicholls Drive near SC-296
Troopers urge caution when driving in severe weather and when power lines are spotted down.
Stay tuned for more severe weather updates from FOX Carolina.
