GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - National Signing Day kicked off this morning, and some Upstate high school athletes have made their college commitment.
Hillcrest High School
From Hillcrest High School, football players Houston Curry signed with the University of Virginia, Dallas Shirley signed with Newberry College, and Tripp Smith signed with East Carolina University. The school also had wrestlers Jackson Harms sign with Lander University and Thomas Snipes sign with Citadel University. Baseball rams Wyatt Stone signed with Limestone University and Carson Matthews signed with Spartanburg Methodist College. Softball rams Kristyn Ezzo signed with Mars Hill-North Greenville, Ashleigh Mcleskey and Ryleigh Mcleskey both signed with Union College in Kentucky.
D.W. Daniel High School
Football players from D.W. Daniel High School Zander Bedingfield signed with Grove City College and Logan Lasher signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University. Six football players Boston Miller, Brodey Conn, Griffin Batt, Clay Swinney, Trent Pearman, and Jahiem Lawson all signed with Clemson University.
Conn also signed with Clemson University for baseball along with Brooks Mauro. Tyler Brown signed with North Greenville for soccer, Ezra White signed with the College of Charleston for soccer, Max Visher signed with Indiana Wesleyan for golf, and Noelani Carter signed with Hollins University for basketball.
Wren High School
Only one student from Wren High School signed to a college today, football player Nick Morgan signed with Wofford College.
Greenville High School
Greenville football players Prometheus Franklin signed with SC State University, Aalijah Kelly signed with Wake Forest University, Harry Gentile signed with Newberry College, and Justin Jackson signed with SC State University.
Chapman
Panther football players DJ Black signed with the University of South Carolina, Drew Settle signed with Western Carolina University, and Andrew Melton signed with Erskine College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.