SPARTANBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced that a Boiling Springs High School student was charged this afternoon after deputies found a weapon in his car.
Earlier on Friday, administration officials at Boiling Spring High School received information about a student who possibly had a weapon with them. They stated that this information was based on a social media post that someone published.
Administrators and the school resource officer quickly found the student and determined that he didn't have any weapons with him. They then searched his car and found a realistic-looking BB pistol and a knife.
Deputies identified the student as 18-year-old Caleb Skipper. Skipper was taken to the detention center and charged with Carrying A Weapon on School Property.
Spartanburg School District 2 released the following statement after the incident.
"This morning, a Boiling Springs High School student was arrested and charged with having a knife on campus. The knife was found in the student’s car along with a bb gun. We are thankful to our community for notifying us of a video they saw online that raised concerns. The BSHS Administration, along with our School Resources Officers, followed up on these concerns promptly. During their investigation, they located the aforementioned items. We are thankful for a community that partners with us to keep our students safe."
