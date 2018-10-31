BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The chorus for "When You Wish Upon A Star" says that when you wish upon a star at night, "whatever your heart desires will come to you".
For Anthony Green, he didn't need to wish on a star. He just needed a little magic from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and from his classmates at Boiling Springs Intermediate School.
When he was just a toddler, Anthony suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors said his chances of survival were small, but he defies the odds each day.
"He is a happy child, a loving child," says his mom, Joyce. "He's a friend to everyone and just an encouraging child."
Anthony's happiness captured the heart of his classmates. So when he got a wish granted to go to Disney World, Universal Studios, and Legoland, his classmates decided to give him a proper send-off.
As he left Boiling Springs Intermediate to embark on his once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Anthony was surprised to see and hear all of his classmates cheering him on.
The opportunity has left the family in awe; Benny, Anthony's father, says he still can't quite wrap his head around it all.
"I'm blown away by it, the generosity and the amazing trip! We're excited!" he said.
Anthony's friend, Caroline Easter, was one of the many classmates celebrating with him, and she's just as excited for Anthony to get to enjoy this opportunity.
"It's really cool because at recess he always talks about going to Disney World, Arizona, every kind of place you could ever dream of," she says.
Assistant principal Kristen Senn says today was filled with happiness, and was an opportunity for the students at Boiling Springs Intermediate to come together and rally around one of their own.
"Its just a special day to celebrate with him," said Senn, "that his family gets this opportunity to celebrate his life."
And Anthony? He's thankful to have his friends with him to celebrate.
"I love them," Anthony says, "because they have been cheering for me."
Now that they've celebrated with their friends, Joyce says her family can take in the trip and enjoy every moment. And she wants Anthony to keep one thing in mind as they ride the rides and make memories they'll cherish.
"I always want him to know that he is a miracle, he's special and he's perfect just the way he is."
