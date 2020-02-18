(FOX Carolina) -- One Upstate sixth grade student is preparing to make his appearance on a mighty grand stage.
11-year-old Joel Trimble recently won the regional spelling bee competition, which qualified him for the national competition what will be held in Washington D.C.
Joel is a student at Berry Shoals Intermediate School. Spelling is something he has conquered for quite some time.
“I was always good at it in kindergarten, I would get in advanced spelling."
His performance during the USC Upstate Spelling Bee was obviously above average.
"It's a surprise that I made it this far," Joel said.
Which is a sentiment his mother shares.
"[I] kept thinking on Saturday, man Joel is still in this competition," said Nadine Trimble.
Nadine says a lot of time and dedication goes into preparing for this type of competition, and it’s something they don’t take lightly.
"Probably work about an hour a day studying, and we vary the level of words, medium, easy. We're doing more challenging words.”
The national spelling bee draws millions of eyes every year. Becoming a spectacle for some can be frightening, but not for Joel.
"I feel pretty good about it. I'm a drama student -- I like getting on stage and performing," Joel said.
As for the word he spelled to secure a spot on the grandest stage of them call? Neutron.
The competition is scheduled for the end of May.
If you’d like to donate to Joel’s journey click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.