CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University announced that one of their students was named a Rhodes Scholar for the first time in school history on Saturday.
Officials said Louise Franke, a senior from Spartanburg, is one of the 32 Rhodes Scholars selected this year. Franke is an Honors College Student majoring in biochemistry with minors in political science and philosophy.
“The Rhodes community is an intellectual community where people care about ideas, about action and about the world,” said Franke. “It’s a group of people that fight the world’s fight, and the fact that I’m now part of that blows my mind. It’s a dream come true.”
The Rhodes Scholarship gives students the chance to study at the University of Oxford in England. The scholarship is recognized as one of the top awards that undergraduate college students can receive.
“Congratulations to Louise on this incredible achievement. I am very proud of her, not only for this prestigious honor, but also because of her desire to use her education to make a difference in the world,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “The Rhodes Scholarship will provide her with an amazing opportunity, and I am grateful to our faculty and staff who have taught and supported her along the way. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.”
