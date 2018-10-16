SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- One student’s idea to help others has turned into a school-wide effort that’s becoming a community-wide outreach.
A free food pantry has been installed on the E. Kennedy Street side of Spartanburg’s First Presbyterian Church for about three weeks. It’s stocked with food and household items available for anyone in need to take and anyone who wants to contribute can add to the box.
It all started last December when Anne Dobson Ball, a senior at Spartanburg Day School, kept seeing the same homeless woman pushing her bike down the street loaded down with all her belongings.
“I was in my car and I was freezing," says Ball, “I had no clue how she was outside and she wasn’t wearing gloves. She didn’t have a ton of clothes on and it really made me sad. It started to hit me and I started to think:
‘What can we do?’”
The idea for a free food pantry came up as she talked to several of her teachers including Tim Fisher, who’s also the Director of Leadership Development at Spartanburg Day School. Talking about Ball, Fisher says, “She’s not doing it for her resume. She’s not doing it because of a grade. She’s doing it because she really believes in it and I think that’s the real hallmark of a leader.”
There are now several students helping to run the program, collection boxes set up throughout the school and a storage space dedicated to organizing the donated inventory. Donations are coming from students, members of First Presbyterian Church and people in the community. Ball drives to the free food pantry box almost every day to replenish what’s been taken.
She says, “I have yet to see someone there but I go by almost every day and there’s always stuff gone. I’d love to see someone taking something but right now I don’t know who it is. But it’s a great feeling to know that you’re helping someone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.