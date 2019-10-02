GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate student wowed judges at the fifth annual 'Healthy Luncthime Throwdown' hosted by Greenville County Schools and euphoria presented by Lexus - taking home a win!
Nathaniel Kingdom of Donaldson Career Center presented his Banh Mi Chicken Sandwich recipe during euphoria's Sunday Brunch: Fired Up! stage of the culinary competition on September 22.
A press release says Kingdom collaborated with Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy of Chicago to create his masterpiece.
The signature kids' recipe cooking contest is designed to help students better understand the benefits of healthy lifestyles, while showcasing exciting culinary industry careers.
Kingdom's winning recipe will be added to the Greenville County Schools' lunch menu during the 2019-2020 school year.
