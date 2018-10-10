ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C - The South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association selected five finalists for the Mr. Football award, which is given to South Carolina high school student athletes through the state. All five young men will recognized during halftime in the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Bowl, in Myrtle Beach, come December.
Two nominees for the award are from the Upstate: Zacch Pickens of T.L Hanna High School and Darius Tyrell Jackson of Wren High School. Pickens has committed to the University Of South Carolina. Alongside Pickens is nominated: Johnathan Bennett of Summerville High School, Ailym Ford of West Florence High School, and Wyatt Tunall of Chester High School.
Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League. Upstate local and former USC running back Marcus Lattimore is a previous recipient of the Mr. Football award as well as Clemson running back Tavien Feaster.
“We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.” states Shell Dula, the executive director of the S.C. Athletics Coaches Association.
