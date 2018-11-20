GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Students of First Presbyterian Academy's took home a third place prize at the Omni Grove Park Inn's gingerbread house competition!
Team S'Morals, a combination of the members' last names, have worked together for a few years now.
Ranging in age from 12 to 9, the group has created three masterpieces, each of which have placed in the top 10 for the youth category!
Allie Floral first entered a gingerbread house competition in the child division four years ago, placing in the top 10. Since then, its become a two family affair.
Now, the 11-year-old is joined by her brother Blake (10), and Etta (12) and Lane (9) Smith.
The team placed in the top 10 for their "Sunken Ship," won second place for their "Hot Air Ballons," and now are proud third place winners for their "Snow Globe Express!"
Carla Hall of the cooking show, "The Chew," was a guest judge at the event and got to meet with The S'morels.
