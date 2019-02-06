Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday is National Signing Day across the United States. For some Upstate students, it's a day that looms large in their life.
Across the Upstate, many schools will host signing day ceremonies where parents and coaches will look on as their children, and players sign letters of intent to play with colleges and universities.
Some students made their choices during early signing day back in December, but others can sign during the regular period that opens in February and runs until the start of April.
We'll be covering signings at several Upstate schools including Blue Ridge, Greer, Dorman, and JL Mann, not to mention we'll bring you all the signings from Clemson and South Carolina.
