INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Inman sub shop is offering free ice cream to kids who stop in and recite the Pledge of Allegiance on Mondays in July.
Kids age 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult can stop into Construction Zone Subs on Asheville Highway and be rewarding with a scoop of Blue Bunny ice cream if they recite the pledge.
The offer is available every Monday in July from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.as part of the I Pledge for Ice Cream project.
Construction Zone Subs joins 135 other restaurants across the country participating in the project.
